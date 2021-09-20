checkAd

Share buy-back Program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 46/2021 – 20 SEPTEMBER 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 48,866 819,10 40,026,149.13
13 September 2021 3,500 776,67 2.718.357,60
14 September 2021 3,500 762,55 2.668.930,60
15 September 2021 3,500 759,46 2.658.096,70
16 September 2021 3,306 766,56 2.534.257,94
17 September 2021 3,367 776,12 2.613.189,31
Accumulated under the program 66,039 805,87 53,218,981.28

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 623,338 shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com

Attachments





