KRISPY KREME Turns World Gratitude Day Into World Gratitude Week With Gift One, Get One Deal

This World Gratitude Day, Krispy Kreme is helping everyone spread joy and appreciation, in the form of gift-wrapped dozen doughnuts to friends and family. Even sweeter – all gift givers will receive a free Original Glazed dozen as a “thank you” from the brand – all week long.

Fans who send special gift-wrapped dozens to those they’re most grateful for will receive a FREE dozen to enjoy as ‘thank you’ from brand. (Photo: Business Wire)

Krispy Kreme is rolling out a week of gratitude beginning World Gratitude Day, Tuesday, Sept. 21 through Sept. 27. Fans can have a dozen doughnuts – gift-wrapped for free with a decorative box cover – delivered straight to the door of those they want to thank. In return, Krispy Kreme will gift the sender a free Original Glazed dozen.

“World Gratitude Day is 9/21, so treat someone who you’re grateful to have in your life any time this week,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “And to show our gratitude, when you send the gift of a dozen doughnuts, we’ll gift you the same ‘thanks’ in return.”

To participate, fans can select the gift option when placing an order at KrispyKreme.com or via the brand’s app, choosing either:

  • World Gratitude Week Bundle: An Original Glazed dozen or Classic Assorted dozen in a “Thank You” or “Sending Some Sunshine” giftwrap sleeve.
  • Custom Gift: An Original Glazed dozen, Classic Assorted dozen or Custom Assorted dozen with additional sleeve options, including “Happy Birthday!”, “Congrats!”, and a doughnut-decorated sleeve perfect for any occasion.

Add promo code “THANKS” at checkout to get the sleeve for free! Senders can also submit a personalized message that will be attached to the doughnut delivery. To receive delivered doughnuts, each recipient’s address needs to be within 10 miles of most Krispy Kreme shops and within 2 miles of shops in certain urban locations including New York City and Chicago. If a recipient is near a Krispy Kreme shop but not within delivery range, the gift-giver can order the doughnuts for pick-up and deliver them.

Once doughnuts are ordered, Krispy Kreme will email the buyer a digital voucher, good for a free Original Glazed dozen in-shop through October 27.

Want to continue spreading joy to family and friends? Krispy Kreme offers everyday gifting all year long, with an assortment of gift wraps available for purchase with any delivery, online order pick-up, or in-shop visit.

Share how Krispy Kreme is helping you spread gratitude by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. Learn more about how Krispy Kreme is celebrating World Gratitude Week by visiting www.krispykreme.com/worldgratitudeweek.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in 31 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

