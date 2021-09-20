Allied Corp. Announces Approval of Second CBD Isolate Import Permit for Australia and Submits Application for the Import of Dried Cannabis

In addition to this, through its Australian partner, Allied has submitted its first import permit to the Australian Department of Health for the import of dried cannabis flower. This dried flower import permit application is the first of its kind for Allied. This import application was made following the announcement made by the President of Colombia announcing the expansion of Colombia’s ability to export dried cannabis flower.

KELOWNA, British Columbia., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp . ("Allied" or the “Company”) ( OTCQB: ALID ) is pleased to announce that it has received approval of a second import permit for export of CBD isolate produced at Allied’s Colombian campus that is destined for the Australian market.

Allied’s Australian partner has been in the pharmaceutical, medical device and medical supply for 30 years including being a Prime Vendor to the ADF (Australian Defense Forces) for 10 of those years. This has included supplying small medical devices, consumable and pharmaceutical needs (on and off continent). Over the past 4 years, Allied’s Australian partner has become expert in, and has supported the Australian government in, growing innovative new markets including: unregistered specialty medicines, devices for reduction of nicotine addiction, Psilocybin products, medicinal cannabis with secure storage and nationwide distribution as well as export and import.

“Australia is clearly a market that is ready for Allied’s product. With these demonstrated approvals, the partnerships that we at Allied have formed are going to position us to be what we believe to be one of the major suppliers to the Australian market. Australia is one of the many markets that Allied has successfully shipped to. We are excited to continue to expand and increase our international supply agreements.” said Mr. Calum Hughes, CEO and Chairman of Allied Corp.

About Allied Corp. - https://allied.health/

Allied Corp. is an international cannabis company with its main production center in Colombia and is one of the few companies that has exported from Colombia internationally. In preparation for the possible legalization of cannabis by the US Federal Government, Allied also has the option to purchase a US cannabis license in the US (Nevada) exercisable if such were to happen. In addition to this, Allied has three CBD-brands to market with products selling in the United States. Lastly, Allied has both Cannabinoid and psilocybin products in the pharmaceutical development track seeking pharma drug indications for depression, anxiety and PTSD.