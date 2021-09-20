checkAd

Allied Corp. Announces Approval of Second CBD Isolate Import Permit for Australia and Submits Application for the Import of Dried Cannabis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 11:55  |  19   |   |   

KELOWNA, British Columbia., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID) is pleased to announce that it has received approval of a second import permit for export of CBD isolate produced at Allied’s Colombian campus that is destined for the Australian market.

In addition to this, through its Australian partner, Allied has submitted its first import permit to the Australian Department of Health for the import of dried cannabis flower. This dried flower import permit application is the first of its kind for Allied. This import application was made following the announcement made by the President of Colombia announcing the expansion of Colombia’s ability to export dried cannabis flower.

Allied’s Australian partner has been in the pharmaceutical, medical device and medical supply for 30 years including being a Prime Vendor to the ADF (Australian Defense Forces) for 10 of those years. This has included supplying small medical devices, consumable and pharmaceutical needs (on and off continent). Over the past 4 years, Allied’s Australian partner has become expert in, and has supported the Australian government in, growing innovative new markets including: unregistered specialty medicines, devices for reduction of nicotine addiction, Psilocybin products, medicinal cannabis with secure storage and nationwide distribution as well as export and import.

“Australia is clearly a market that is ready for Allied’s product. With these demonstrated approvals, the partnerships that we at Allied have formed are going to position us to be what we believe to be one of the major suppliers to the Australian market. Australia is one of the many markets that Allied has successfully shipped to. We are excited to continue to expand and increase our international supply agreements.” said Mr. Calum Hughes, CEO and Chairman of Allied Corp.  

About Allied Corp. - https://allied.health/

Allied Corp. is an international cannabis company with its main production center in Colombia and is one of the few companies that has exported from Colombia internationally. In preparation for the possible legalization of cannabis by the US Federal Government, Allied also has the option to purchase a US cannabis license in the US (Nevada) exercisable if such were to happen. In addition to this, Allied has three CBD-brands to market with products selling in the United States. Lastly, Allied has both Cannabinoid and psilocybin products in the pharmaceutical development track seeking pharma drug indications for depression, anxiety and PTSD.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allied Corp. Announces Approval of Second CBD Isolate Import Permit for Australia and Submits Application for the Import of Dried Cannabis KELOWNA, British Columbia., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID) is pleased to announce that it has received approval of a second import permit for export of CBD isolate produced at Allied’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Junshi Biosciences Announces Expansion of Emergency Use Authorization for Etesevimab and ...
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
Santhera sichert sich Finanzierung von CHF 45 Millionen und gibt vorläufige Finanzergebnisse für ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Laredo Petroleum Announces Expansion of Oil-Weighted Western Glasscock Leasehold
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Todos Medical Now Accepting Cryptocurrency for the Purchase of Tollovid and Tollovid Daily Through ...
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...