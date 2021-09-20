checkAd

Hannan Channel Samples 1.6m @ 5.3% Copper and 83 G/T Silver and Confirms Reduced Shale Host at Tabalosos East, Peru

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV:HAN)(OTC PINK:HANNF) reports on exploration program results from the Tabalosos East prospect within the San Martin JOGMEC JV sediment-hosted copper-silver project in Peru (Figures 1 and 2).

Highlights:

  • Surface channel sampling from outcrops at Tabalosos East, taken over a 500-metre strike, returned significant results from three new outcrops. The zone is located 1.9 kilometres north of previously reported mineralization and is interpreted to be hosted in the same mineralized horizon. Better assays included (Figures 1 and 2):
    • 2.8 metres ("m") @ 3.0% copper ("Cu") and 48 g/t silver ("Ag") (partially sampled)
      • Including 1.6m @ 5.3% Cu and 83 g/t Ag
    • 2.0m @ 1.1 % Cu and 11 g/t Ag
    • 0.2m @ 2.2 % Cu and 27 g/t Ag (partially sampled)
  • Separately, 1.2 kilometres east of the new outcrops, mapping over significant distances of mineralized outcrops in trenches, exposed beneath soil anomalies, clearly demonstrates that copper is hosted by a fine grained, organic-rich reduced shale within a bleached package of shaly siltstones:
    • A 10m wide altered and bleached zone with anomalous copper has been mapped and inferred over 650m of strike with geochemical assays from 380m of strike including 1.2m @ 0.52% Cu and 6 g/t Ag and 3.5m @ 0.73% Cu and 9 g/t Ag including 0.2 m @ 1.1% Cu and 13 g/t Ag;
    • This is considered critical new geological information, as it is the first time that detailed mapping, over the larger scale, has defined a mappable, consistent, and well-defined fine-grained, reduced organic shale, previously only mapped between sporadic boulders and poorly exposed outcrops;
    • This provides further evidence that the mineralization at San Martin and is of the reduced facies sediment hosted copper-silver "Kupferschiefer" style;
  • All mineralization described above is located at Tabalosos East where the company is currently preparing an Environmental Impact Statement (Declaración de Impacto Ambiental, or "DIA") study. The DIA, previously reported here, will allow low impact mineral exploration that includes diamond drilling of up to 40 platforms in a 9 x 3 kilometre area. Subject to permitting, drilling is anticipated to take place in Q2 2022.

Michael Hudson, CEO, states, "Further high-grade surface channel samples with a highlight result of 1.6m @ 5.3% Cu and 83 g/t Ag from outcrop mineralization attest to the thickness of high-grade copper and silver mineralization that we continue to uncover at San Martin over such large scales (Figure 2). However, equally important is the first detailed work to emerge from the project that demonstrates a consistent and mappable organic and reduced shale that hosts mineralization, that further geologically supports the reduced facies sediment-hosted style. This geological style globally forms the largest and most consistent sediment-hosted copper systems, and includes the vast Kupferschiefer deposit in Eastern Europe and deposits of the African Copper Belt in sub-Saharan Africa, two of the largest copper districts on earth. We have multiple geological teams unravelling the opportunity while permitting and social teams continue to work together with all stakeholders on the DIA, to permit diamond drilling."

