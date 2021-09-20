NILAM RESOURCES, INC PROVIDES CORPORATE AND OPERATIONAL UPDATES

“The Company and team have been working very diligently over the last several months to get all the filings, disclosures and corporate information updated and filed on OTC Markets as well as complete Three Major Acquisitions. We are pleased with the progress and have achieved Pink Current status and significant revenues compared to the previous fiscal quarter. ” stated Kim Halvorson, CEO of Nilam Resources.

The company has been working hard with our financial team to get all the financials, disclosures, and corporate information updated and posted to OTC Markets, OTCIQ. We have satisfied all the requirements to achieve Pink Current status. The Company has also posted an Attorney Option Letter with respect to our posted disclosure statements and financials. We have achieved our goal of OTC: Pink Current Status and will keep shareholders apprised of any further progress moving forward.

We are confident in the new direction for the company by moving into the functional mushroom space by acquiring Three (3) e-commerce and drop-ship companies.

This Quarter’s Highlights Including our Three New Acquisitions:

Shares issued and outstanding are 236,062,345. This Quarter’s Revenues have increased to $1,860,936 compared to July 2020 of the same Quarter last year which was zero. Net earnings for this quarter were $293,167 as compared to the same quarter last which was zero. Gross margin was an impressive $1,033,305 for the quarter. The acquisitions were acquired through share exchange agreements and/or assumption of liabilities.

“Transitioning to a full online revenue model allows NILA and its newly acquired companies to sustain growth throughout the pandemic. Many people are switching to online purchases to avoid contact, which allows the company to use extensive SEO to reach those looking for and researching the benefits of functional mushrooms from the convenience of their home.” Stated Kim Halvorson, CEO Nilam Resources, Inc.

“The Company has not had this kind of excitement in many years, and we are very focused on business objectives and goals” commented Kim Halvorson, CEO.

The Company’s business strategy is simple; growth through consolidation, acquisitions and streamlining efficiencies. The functional mushroom space is an emerging growth sector within the health and wellness online e-commerce marketplace, the Company believes that to be a leader in this new space, we must focus on revenues and growth through acquisitions.