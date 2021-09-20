checkAd

DSM Net Asset Value(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 12:18  |   |   |   

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 17 September 2021 £49.46m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 17 September 2021 £49.46m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,369,341
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 17 September 2021 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 96.28p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 95.79p
   
Ordinary share price  83.75p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (13.01%)
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 17/09/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSM Net Asset Value(s) Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 17 September 2021£49.46mNet Assets - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Junshi Biosciences Announces Expansion of Emergency Use Authorization for Etesevimab and ...
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
Santhera sichert sich Finanzierung von CHF 45 Millionen und gibt vorläufige Finanzergebnisse für ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Laredo Petroleum Announces Expansion of Oil-Weighted Western Glasscock Leasehold
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Todos Medical Now Accepting Cryptocurrency for the Purchase of Tollovid and Tollovid Daily Through ...
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...