checkAd

Mowi ASA (OSE MOWI): Signed EUR 1,800 million sustainability-linked credit facility agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 12:18  |  11   |   |   

With reference to the stock exchange announcement of 30 June 2021.

Mowi ASA has today signed a EUR 1,800 million 5-year sustainability-linked credit facility agreement with DNB Bank ASA, Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Danske Bank A/S, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank.

For more information about the facility, please refer to the stock exchange announcement of 30 June 2021. The refinancing is subject to customary closing conditions.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mowi ASA (OSE MOWI): Signed EUR 1,800 million sustainability-linked credit facility agreement With reference to the stock exchange announcement of 30 June 2021. Mowi ASA has today signed a EUR 1,800 million 5-year sustainability-linked credit facility agreement with DNB Bank ASA, Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Junshi Biosciences Announces Expansion of Emergency Use Authorization for Etesevimab and ...
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
Santhera sichert sich Finanzierung von CHF 45 Millionen und gibt vorläufige Finanzergebnisse für ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Laredo Petroleum Announces Expansion of Oil-Weighted Western Glasscock Leasehold
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Todos Medical Now Accepting Cryptocurrency for the Purchase of Tollovid and Tollovid Daily Through ...
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...