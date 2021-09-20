Goodyear Announces Offering of EUR300 Million European Senior Notes

Akron, Ohio (ots/PRNewswire) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ("Goodyear")

today announced that its European subsidiary, Goodyear Europe B.V. ("GEBV"), has

commenced a private offering to eligible purchasers of EUR300 million aggregate

principal amount of senior notes due 2028.



The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of GEBV and will be guaranteed on

a senior unsecured basis by Goodyear and certain of its wholly owned U.S. and

Canadian subsidiaries that also guarantee Goodyear's obligations under certain

of its senior secured credit facilities and senior unsecured notes. The issuance

and sale of the notes is subject to market and other customary closing

conditions.





GEBV intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem in full its3.75% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") following, and subject to, thecompletion of this offering at 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accruedand unpaid interest to the redemption date. Any remaining net proceeds will beused for GEBV's general corporate purposes.The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended(the "Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not beoffered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicableexemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act andapplicable state laws. GEBV plans to offer and issue the notes only to qualifiedinstitutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to persons outside the UnitedStates pursuant to Regulation S, in each case under the Securities Act.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of anoffer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute anoffer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,solicitation or sale would be unlawful.This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of EURegulation 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation").This announcement is not directed at any retail investors in the EuropeanEconomic Area ("EEA") or the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retailinvestor means a person who is one (or more) of the following persons: (i) aretail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU(as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive(EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client asdefined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualifiedinvestor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, no keyinformation document required by EU Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 (as amended,