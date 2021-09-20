checkAd

Goodyear Announces Offering of EUR300 Million European Senior Notes

Akron, Ohio (ots/PRNewswire) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ("Goodyear")
today announced that its European subsidiary, Goodyear Europe B.V. ("GEBV"), has
commenced a private offering to eligible purchasers of EUR300 million aggregate
principal amount of senior notes due 2028.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of GEBV and will be guaranteed on
a senior unsecured basis by Goodyear and certain of its wholly owned U.S. and
Canadian subsidiaries that also guarantee Goodyear's obligations under certain
of its senior secured credit facilities and senior unsecured notes. The issuance
and sale of the notes is subject to market and other customary closing
conditions.

GEBV intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem in full its
3.75% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") following, and subject to, the
completion of this offering at 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued
and unpaid interest to the redemption date. Any remaining net proceeds will be
used for GEBV's general corporate purposes.

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended
(the "Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be
offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable
exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and
applicable state laws. GEBV plans to offer and issue the notes only to qualified
institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to persons outside the United
States pursuant to Regulation S, in each case under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an
offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an
offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of EU
Regulation 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation").

This announcement is not directed at any retail investors in the European
Economic Area ("EEA") or the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail
investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following persons: (i) a
retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU
(as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive
(EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as
defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified
investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, no key
information document required by EU Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 (as amended,
