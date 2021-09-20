checkAd

DGAP-News Plato Gold Corp.: Plato Gold Initiates a High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic and TDEM Survey on the Pic River PGE-Cu-Ni Project

DGAP-News: Plato Gold Corp. / Key word(s): Study
Plato Gold Corp.: Plato Gold Initiates a High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic and TDEM Survey on the Pic River PGE-Cu-Ni Project

20.09.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Plato Gold Initiates a High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic and TDEM Survey on the Pic River PGE-Cu-Ni Project

Toronto, Ontario, September 16, 2021 - Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC; Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. of Quebec to conduct a high resolution airborne Magnetic and Time-Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) geophysical survey on the Pic River PGE-Cu-Ni Property, located 30 km northwest of Marathon, Ontario. The survey is scheduled to begin in early November 2021 and be completed over a period of 3 to 5 days.

Pic River Property Location (image 1, see PDF)

Geophysical Survey Plan (Prospectair Geosurveys Inc.) (image 2, see PDF)

The survey planned for Pic River Property will assist in outlining potential PGE-Cu-Ni targets within the favourable layered gabbro series that extends west onto Plato Gold's Pic River claims from Generation Mining Limited's Sally Zone Deposit. The layered gabbro unit, which occupies the eastern and northern rim of the Coldwell Alkalic Complex, was identified and mapped by Walker et al. (1993) of the Ontario Geological Survey, as representing the basal portion of the complex.

The layered gabbro unit also hosts other PGE-Cu-Ni mineralized zones including the Marathon Palladium-Copper Deposit along the eastern rim of the complex. Generation Mining is currently awaiting environmental approval for the development of an open pit mining operation. The current Measured and Indicated mineral resource estimate for the Marathon Deposit consists of 3.24 Moz Pd, 1.06 Moz Pt, 796 Mlb Cu, 9.34 Moz Ag and 0.39 Moz Au (Generation Mining Limited website, September 2021).

Anomalies generated by Plato Gold's upcoming airborne geophysical survey will be used to define targets for a planned diamond drilling program on the Pic River PGE-Cu-Ni Property.

It should be noted that mineralization hosted on Generation Mining's adjacent Marathon Property is not necessarily indicative or representative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. Further exploration work by Plato Gold is required to determine the composition and continuity of the favorable mineralized gabbro horizon across the Pic River Property.

