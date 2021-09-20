ChromaDex Shares Preclinical Research Findings and Scientific Initiations from the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP)

A recent publication in the journal Pharmaceutics found that preventative, systemic administration of NR improved retinal ganglion cell (RGC) survival in both acute and chronic preclinical models of glaucoma. This is the first study to demonstrate that systemic treatment with NR is protective in acute and chronic models of RGC damage and builds on the growing body of preclinical evidence on NR’s role in eye health.

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced findings from recently published preclinical studies, as well as recently registered clinical research, investigating Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside, or “NR”) in various health outcomes. Through the industry-leading ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP), ChromaDex supplies Niagen to researchers around the world at no cost to help advance the understanding of NR’s impact on various age-related health conditions.

A second newly published study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), demonstrated administration of NR in a mouse model of Alzheimer's Disease (AD) increased brain NAD+ levels and reduced neuroinflammation, DNA damage, and cellular senescence. NR also improved learning and memory in the AD mice. Overall, these findings provide important insights into the interconnection between NR, cellular senescence, and neuroinflammation in AD and warrant further investigation.

A third study published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine investigated the efficacy of cardioprotective compounds such as fingolimod (Fingo), empagliflozin (Empa), melatonin (Mela), and NR, in a mouse model of cardiac ischemia-reperfusion injury (IRI). Of the compounds tested, only acute administration of NR significantly reduced cardiac IRI in the presence of clinically relevant anesthesia and anticoagulation therapy such as fentanyl, midazolam, and cangrelor. Therefore, the researchers suggested NR is most suitable for a multitarget cardioprotective strategy. However, further research is necessary to test the efficacy of NR prior to clinical use.

In addition, ChromaDex is the supplier of Niagen for two recently registered trials on ClinicalTrials.gov. The first trial is investigating the effect of dietary supplementation of NR in children with ataxia-telangiectasia (AT), with the main focus on neurological symptoms. The second trial is exploring whether combined treatment of exercise and Niagen will show greater improvements in skeletal muscle mitochondrial metabolism compared to exercise alone.