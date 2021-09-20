Be Rail Smart and help us prevent accidents and injuries at rail crossings as part of Rail Safety Week Sept. 20–26

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is offering members of the media the opportunity to talk with uniformed police officers during Rail Safety Week, from September 20 to 26, about the importance of rail safety at crossings and the dangers of trespassing.



Members of the CN Police Service will be available for media interviews throughout the week. Providing that social distancing be respected or in a virtual manner, we invite media outlets to contact CN to arrange onsite, in-studio or on-air interviews. The CN Media Relations team is also happy to offer visual elements for on-camera interviews.