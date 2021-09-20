Annexon Biosciences to Highlight Neurodegeneration Franchise in Upcoming Virtual C1q Series R&D Event

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders of the body, brain and eye, today announced that the company will host its second virtual C1q Series event on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its neurodegeneration franchise. Annexon’s R&D event will include presentations from the executive team as well as prominent key opinion leaders.



A live webcast and slide presentation will be available in the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of annexonbio.com. To register for this event, please access the online registration link here.