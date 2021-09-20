checkAd

Annexon Biosciences to Highlight Neurodegeneration Franchise in Upcoming Virtual C1q Series R&D Event

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders of the body, brain and eye, today announced that the company will host its second virtual C1q Series event on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its neurodegeneration franchise. Annexon’s R&D event will include presentations from the executive team as well as prominent key opinion leaders.

A live webcast and slide presentation will be available in the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of annexonbio.com. To register for this event, please access the online registration link here.

About Annexon

Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s pipeline is based on its platform technology addressing a broad spectrum of well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. Annexon is advancing a portfolio of innovative product candidates designed to block the activity of C1q and the entire classical complement pathway: ANX005 (intravenous administration), ANX007 (intravitreal administration), and ANX009 (subcutaneous administration). Annexon is deploying a disciplined, biomarker-driven strategy designed to improve the probability of technical success of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.annexonbio.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Jennifer Lew
Chief Financial Officer, Annexon Biosciences
jlew@annexonbio.com

Media:
Miriam Mason
Annexon Biosciences
mmason@annexonbio.com





