CareMax, Inc. Appoints Beatriz Assapimonwait to Board of Directors

Ms. Assapimonwait brings to CareMax 38 years of Medicare managed care experience, including a decade of experience as a leader in the Medicare markets in South Florida, North Florida, and Puerto Rico. Most recently, Ms. Assapimonwait served as the Regional President for Humana South Florida where she was responsible for developing market strategies and leading market operations. Before that, Ms. Assapimonwait was CEO of Family Physicians of Winter Park, an MSO serving over 40,000 patients at 22 offices, and has held senior positions at Aetna and InnovaCare Health Solutions.

CareMax, Inc. (“CareMax”) (NASDAQ: CMAX; CMAXW), a leading technology-enabled provider of value-based care to seniors, today announced that Beatriz Assapimonwait has been appointed as an independent member of the CareMax board of directors.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Assapimonwait to CareMax as a member of our board,” said Carlos de Solo, CEO of CareMax. “She brings a valuable perspective to this role given her rich and diverse background, including extensive managed care expertise with a track record of success in healthcare operations, finance, contracting, legislative and regulatory implementation, and sales and marketing.”

“CareMax is recognized as a trusted provider of value-based healthcare that delivers proven results,” said Ms. Assapimonwait. “I look forward to supporting the Company’s mission to optimize patient outcomes, broaden access to quality whole person healthcare, and reduce unnecessary costs.”

About CareMax

CareMax is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. CareMax operates medical centers that offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services, and a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians across the United States. Learn more at www.caremax.com.

