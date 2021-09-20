Materion to Acquire H.C. Starck’s Electronic Materials Portfolio, Creating a Global Leader in Premium Thin Film Materials for the Semiconductor Market

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN), a world leader in high performing advanced materials, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire H.C. Starck Solutions’ industry-leading, electronic materials business, located in Newton, Massachusetts (HCS-Electronic Materials). HCS-Electronic Materials utilizes proprietary technology and extensive material science know-how to deliver tantalum- and niobium-based premium products and services for the semiconductor, industrial, and aerospace & defense markets.

HCS-Electronic Materials is a leading provider of high-quality, high-purity tantalum sputtering targets, important in the manufacture of today’s leading-edge semiconductor chips. Building on Materion’s existing portfolio of electronic materials and premium thin film target solutions, the acquisition will significantly enhance the company’s position as a leading supplier to the high-growth semiconductor industry. HCS-Electronic Materials adds advanced manufacturing processes and technical capabilities necessary to meet the rapidly evolving technology challenges involved in delivering today’s most advanced chip architectures and important applications for the industrial and aerospace & defense markets.