Materion to Acquire H.C. Starck’s Electronic Materials Portfolio, Creating a Global Leader in Premium Thin Film Materials for the Semiconductor Market

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN), a world leader in high performing advanced materials, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire H.C. Starck Solutions’ industry-leading, electronic materials business, located in Newton, Massachusetts (HCS-Electronic Materials). HCS-Electronic Materials utilizes proprietary technology and extensive material science know-how to deliver tantalum- and niobium-based premium products and services for the semiconductor, industrial, and aerospace & defense markets.

HCS-Electronic Materials is a leading provider of high-quality, high-purity tantalum sputtering targets, important in the manufacture of today’s leading-edge semiconductor chips. Building on Materion’s existing portfolio of electronic materials and premium thin film target solutions, the acquisition will significantly enhance the company’s position as a leading supplier to the high-growth semiconductor industry. HCS-Electronic Materials adds advanced manufacturing processes and technical capabilities necessary to meet the rapidly evolving technology challenges involved in delivering today’s most advanced chip architectures and important applications for the industrial and aerospace & defense markets.

HCS-Electronic Materials is expected to generate revenue of approximately $145 million in 2021, adding over 19% in Value-Added Sales, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $29 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 20%. The addition is expected to be immediately accretive to Materion’s adjusted EBITDA margin by 100 basis points. The purchase price of $380 million reflects an approximate 13x estimated 2021 adjusted EBITDA multiple before synergies, and an approximate 10x estimated adjusted EBITDA multiple including projected run-rate synergies. Following closing of the transaction, HCS-Electronic Materials will be part of Materion’s Advanced Materials segment.

“HCS-Electronic Materials is a highly strategic and transformative acquisition that builds on our strong position in the semiconductor industry and supports our goals of driving above market growth, expanding margins, and delivering consistent double-digit EPS growth,” Materion President & CEO Jugal Vijayvargiya said. “HCS-Electronic Materials’ leading-edge technology extends our global reach and expands our product offering to leading semiconductor chip manufacturers, as well as important industrial and aerospace & defense customers. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to welcoming HCS-Electronic Materials’ 140 highly-skilled team members to Materion.”

Wertpapier


