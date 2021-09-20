BioNTech, Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Safe, Well-Tolerated & Robust in Children 5-11 Years Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 12:47 | 26 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 12:47 | (PLX AI) – Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 5 to 11 Years.Companies say in participants 5 to 11 years of age, the vaccine was safe, well tolerated and showed robust neutralizing … (PLX AI) – Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 5 to 11 Years.Companies say in participants 5 to 11 years of age, the vaccine was safe, well tolerated and showed robust neutralizing … (PLX AI) – Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 5 to 11 Years.

Companies say in participants 5 to 11 years of age, the vaccine was safe, well tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses

