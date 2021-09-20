BioNTech, Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Safe, Well-Tolerated & Robust in Children 5-11 Years
(PLX AI) – Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 5 to 11 Years.Companies say in participants 5 to 11 years of age, the vaccine was safe, well tolerated and showed robust neutralizing …
(PLX AI) – Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 5 to 11 Years.Companies say in participants 5 to 11 years of age, the vaccine was safe, well tolerated and showed robust neutralizing …
- (PLX AI) – Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 5 to 11 Years.
- Companies say in participants 5 to 11 years of age, the vaccine was safe, well tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses
- BioNTech and Pfizer to submit these data to the FDA, EMA and other regulatory agencies around the world as soon as possible
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare