CoreSite Successfully Completes Annual Compliance Examinations

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it has successfully completed its annual compliance examinations for the colocation services offered across 22 operating multi-tenant data centers in its portfolio.

The completion of these annual examinations positions CoreSite to provide its customers a consistent and comprehensive solution to compliance standards as part of its overall customer value proposition. This also demonstrates CoreSite’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and customer experience, enabling its customers to meet industry standard compliance requirements.