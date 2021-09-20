checkAd

CoreSite Successfully Completes Annual Compliance Examinations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it has successfully completed its annual compliance examinations for the colocation services offered across 22 operating multi-tenant data centers in its portfolio.

The completion of these annual examinations positions CoreSite to provide its customers a consistent and comprehensive solution to compliance standards as part of its overall customer value proposition. This also demonstrates CoreSite’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and customer experience, enabling its customers to meet industry standard compliance requirements.

In addition to enterprise-class colocation infrastructure, CoreSite provides controls over physical access and environmental systems that house its customers’ critical data systems and hardware.

Annual Examinations

CoreSite successfully completed the following annual examinations:

  • System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1 Type 2 examination
  • SOC 2 Type 2 examination
  • International Organization for Standardization certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISO 27001)
  • National Institute of Standards and Technology Publication Series 800-53 (NIST 800-53) attestation based on the high-impact baseline controls and additional Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) requirements for a subset of control families applicable to colocation services
  • Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) validation
  • Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) attestation for the HIPAA Security Rule and the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH) Breach Notification requirements

SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2

The SOC 1 and SOC 2 examinations are attestation standards issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and both reports have been issued under the AICPA’s Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) No. 18, and equivalent international standards. SOC 2 is measured using a standardized set of criteria set forth in TSP section 100, Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy (AICPA, Trust Services Criteria); whereas, SOC 1 is measured against company-defined control objectives and underlying controls. The examinations provide CoreSite customers with the assurance of corporate controls, including controls relating to physical and environmental security, customer support, and operational excellence, and the SOC 2 included the security and availability categories as defined by the AICPA Trust Services Criteria. Companies with compliance requirements may require SOC 1 or SOC 2 examination reports, including publicly traded enterprises, financial firms, and healthcare organizations. The scope of these compliance assessments is limited to the physical and environmental security controls supporting the colocation services offering. CoreSite’s Any2Exchange and Open Cloud Exchange service offerings are included within the scope of the SOC 2 examination.

Seite 1 von 4
CoreSite Realty Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoreSite Successfully Completes Annual Compliance Examinations CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
Electronic Arts Completes Acquisition of Mobile Game Creator Playdemic from AT&T
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21CoreSite Realty Corporation Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend on Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten