PyroGenesis Joins Two FTSE Russell Indexes

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs), is pleased to announced today that it has been added to the FTSE Global Total Cap Index and FTSE Global Micro Cap Index, following the semi-annual reconstitution, which takes effect at the start of trading today, September 20, 2021.

The FTSE Global Total Cap Index is a market-capitalization weighted index representing the performance of large, mid and small cap stocks, across emerging and developed companies. The FTSE Global Micro Cap Index provides deep representation of micro cap stocks. Both indexes are used as the basis for performance benchmarks and investment products, such as funds, derivatives, and exchange-traded funds by investment professionals globally.

“We are incredibly pleased to join both the FTSE Global Total Cap Index and the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and Chair of PyroGenesis. “These additions reflect our continued commitment to executing on our business strategy and driving value for our shareholders. We believe that inclusion in these indexes will help improve awareness, liquidity, and exposure of our securities within the global community of institutional and retail investors.”

About FTSE Russell:
FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

