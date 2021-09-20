Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan opens its doors in the heart of Milan

Set in an iconic building at the heart of Italy’s fashion, design and business capital close to the Duomo , Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan is now open after an extensive renovation by Studio Marco Piva, while still preserving the building’s historical significance and its unique identity.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan is the first property of the Group’s Radisson Collection brand in Milan, a collection of iconic properties in unique locations with immediate access to the local culture offering a premium lifestyle level of service and quality. While the character of each Radisson Collection hotel feels authentic to its location, each Radisson Collection offers the ultimate template for contemporary living – united by bespoke design and exceptional experiences across dining, fitness, wellness and sustainability, in properties of architectural excellence with extraordinary character.





"I’m extremely happy to announce the opening of our flagship property in Milan in a building that is such an icon for the travel industry. Radisson Hotel Group’s expansion in Italy continues with great confidence. The announcement of Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Touring Club Milan in the heart of this dynamic city is a very positive signal for the tourism industry in Italy”, said Chema Basterrechea, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Radisson Hotel Group.

The building was the headquarters of Touring Club Italiano, a non-profit association founded in 1894 with the aim of promoting Italy to make it more attractive, competitive and welcoming, and which has become the most important Italian Tourist Association. Built between 1914 and 1915 by the architect Binda, the building has been extensively renovated and transformed into a 5-star hotel with the redevelopment project led by architectural firm Studio Marco Piva. The Studio developed both the architectural and interior design, with the aim of preserving and enhancing the historical and cultural heritage of the building, partly maintaining its original functions but giving them new life. The renovation and transformation works have been carried out by Di Vincenzo Dino & C. Spa. The Club's extraordinary historical library and its travel agency, a reference point for the citizens of Milan when it comes to tourism, has been renovated and maintained.