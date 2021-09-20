Yooma Wellness to Acquire Sparkling Water Brand Big Swig, Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooma Wellness Inc. (" Yooma ") (CSE: YOOM, AQSE: YOOM), a Toronto-based vertically-integrated global wellness platform that develops and markets a portfolio of wellness brands, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to complete the acquisition of Big Swig, Inc. (“ Big Swig ”), a U.S. based seller of sparkling water beverages.

The acquisition of Big Swig’s sparkling water beverage business will add to the scope of Yooma’s brands and presence in the United States and create the opportunity for innovative new product offerings.

The acquisition will increase Yooma’s presence in retailers located throughout the southern United States and add the Big Swig and Hard Swig brands to Yooma’s expanding portfolio, with opportunities for the creation of exciting new product offerings in the CBD and wellness space, and vertical integration with Yooma’s existing wellness platform.

Jordan Greenberg, CEO of Yooma, said: “This exciting acquisition is the second step in the strategic plan we presented to our investors at the time of our dual listing in London last month. Big Swig will expand our footprint in the United States and add a whole new line of product offerings to our platform, with the potential for real cross-pollination with our CBD and wellness brands and capabilities.”

The transaction will be implemented through a merger (the “Merger”) between Big Swig and Yooma Acquisition II Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yooma, under a merger agreement between the three parties dated September 20, 2021. On completion of the Merger, Big Swig will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yooma and its former shareholders will exchange their shares for common shares of Yooma.

The merger agreement values Big Swig at US$2,500,000, less anticipated liabilities on closing of approximately US$1,125,000 (including US$375,000 owing to Yooma for funds advanced in anticipation of the transaction). The consideration to be paid by Yooma on completion of the Merger will consist of up to 1,729,599 common shares of Yooma (the “Consideration Shares”) at a price per share of US$0.795 (CAD$ 1.01), subject to adjustment on closing based on the debt and short-term working capital in Big Swig.