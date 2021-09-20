U.S. Midstream Energy Leader Adopts CIM Machine Learning Solution to Augment Its Pipeline Asset Management System

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ("OneSoft") is pleased to announce that a large U.S. pipeline operator (the "Client") has entered into a multi-year agreement with OneSoft's wholly owned …

The Client is a midstream energy leader that transports approximately 30% of natural gas and crude oil in the U.S.A. and has operations in Canada and other countries. Company operations span numerous U.S. states and include facilities for natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage; crude oil; natural gas liquids and fractionation; refined product transportation; terminal assets; and ownership stakes in other oil and gas operations. The Client currently operates approximately 90,000 miles of pipelines and is actively seeking acquisition of additional energy assets to continue its business growth.

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ("OneSoft") is pleased to announce that a large U.S. pipeline operator (the " Client ") has entered into a multi-year agreement with OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc. (" OneBridge ") to integrate Cognitive Integrity Management TM (" CIM ") software-as-a-service solution into its asset and integrity management practices for its pipeline operations.

The agreement reflects a plan to initially onboard CIM for the Client's piggable pipelines over several years, which currently comprise approximately 45% of its infrastructure, with potential opportunity to subsequently incorporate probabilistic risk, direct assessment and other new CIM functionality enhancements for the majority of its pipeline assets in the future.

"We strongly believe that our CIM solution will enrich this Client's leadership role within the industry and enhance its ESG initiatives to benefit its stakeholders, communities and the world at large," said Dan Tipton, OneBridge VP of Sales. "The adoption of CIM to their asset management program is part of their commitment to increase safety, operational efficiencies and environmental protection and aligns with their digital transformation strategy to innovate using state-of-the-art machine learning, data science and cloud computing technologies."

Brandon Taylor, OneSoft President and COO added, "Working through extensive production trial processes with the Client has demonstrated the high degree of expertise and commitment that its employees have contributed to the company's remarkable evolution and growth over the past 25 years. We look forward to working with their personnel in furtherance of their company objectives and ongoing contributions to the industry."