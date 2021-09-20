Victory's Exploration Efforts Building Momentum with Lithium Resurgance

Lithium prices reaching three-year highs in midst of demand surge1Victory's Smokey Lithium Property in prolific Li regionCompany focused on advancing exploration effortsVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FSE:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update, reinforcing the Company's strategic efforts, led by its lithium exploration in Nevada.

"With the Smokey Lithium property, located in Esmeralda County, which is part of a prolific Lithium area, Victory is committed to lithium exploration at a time when there is a global resurgence in lithium prices related to heightened demand for battery minerals2," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory CEO. "We are seeing the highest lithium prices in more than three years as the EV revolution accelerates, and Victory is well positioned, and anticipating further advancement on Smokey Lithium in the near term."