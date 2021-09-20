checkAd

Gaby Inc Announces Engagement with Veteran Firm Hybrid Financial Ltd., to Help Get the GABY Story Out to New Investors and Interested Parties

Autor: Accesswire
20.09.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

The engagement comes as GABY's recent upgraded OTC listing increases the company's visibility for U.S. investors under the ticker GABLF

SANTA DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary ("Mankind"), announces it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid Financial").

Hybrid Financial connects issuers to the investment community across North America using a data driven approach. Through this retainer, GABY will engage in an immediate campaign to directly interface with financial professionals across North America.

The announcement follows a recent string of positive accolades and achievements, including record Q2 revenue of $11.3 Million and gross profit margin of 35%, and the inclusion of GABY owned Mankind on the 2021 Inc. Magazine list of 5,000 fastest growing companies.

"I'm pleased to be engaging the services of Hybrid Financial," said Margot Micallef, Founder, and CEO of GABY Inc. "This partnership will help get the GABY story out to a wider audience. This, in conjunction with our recent upgrade to the OTCQB, increases our visibility to U.S. and Canadian investors attracted by GABY's growth, highly experienced management team and recent financial milestones and successes.".

About GABY Inc.

GABY Inc. is a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. Mankind is a well-known, and highly respected dispensary with deep roots in the California cannabis community operating in San Diego, California. GABY curates and sells a diverse portfolio of products, including its own proprietary brands, Lulu's™ and Kind Republic™ through Mankind, manufactures Kind Republic, and distributes all its proprietary brands through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wild West Industries Inc.. A pioneer in the industry with a multi-vertical retail foundation, and a strong management team with experience in retail, consolidation, and cannabis, GABY is poised to grow its retail operations both organically and through acquisition.

