Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Provides Update to Operating Activities

New Chairman of the Board, Seasoned Semiconductor Executive to Purchase 125,000 Shares This Week as a Long Term Holding

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today provides an update to the current operating activities.

"We are positioned for long-term growth and continue to document and strengthen our already strong intellectual property position and related strategy," said John Edmunds, Chairman of the Board. "We continue to deeply believe that our GaN processing technology will enable the Company to capture opportunities and achieve sustainable growth in the long-term. I also believe the current share price undervalues the potential of the Company and serves as a highly attractive investment opportunity," concluded Edmunds.

"The Board has authorized John Edmunds to purchase up to 125,000 Odyssey shares in the open market during the week ending September 24, 2021. All other Board members have made purchases and own 36% of the outstanding shares of the Company including the outgoing CEO who owns 2%. All Officers and Directors including the outgoing CEO are currently otherwise precluded from trading until at least after the close of the market on the 2nd business day after the Form 10-Q for the 3rd Quarter is filed with the SEC", said Rick Brown, co-founder, interim CEO, CTO and Board member.

Operating Updatate:

  • We plan to send samples of our vertical GaN transistor to customers for their evaluation in Q4 FY'21. The Company's functioning vertical GaN transistor prototype is in the lab. We are currently implementing the last remaining key performance criteria as outlined to us by several potential large customers.
  • In addition, the Company was featured in the July 2021 Motortrend article highlighting the benefits of Odyssey's GaN processing technologies. See, https://www.motortrend.com/features/gallium-nitride-blu-ray-tech-ev-ch ...
  • The Company plans to hire a search firm to find a permanent Chief Executive Officer. Rick Brown, co-founder, CTO and Board member, was recently appointed as interim CEO of Odyssey. It is our priority to ensure that we receive input broadly in naming the best individual to lead the Company, while maintaining a stable and effective organization.
  • The Company has diligently managed its cash and is currently forecasting the cash balance at the end of September in excess of $3 million.
  • The cash burn rate is currently averaging between $ 150K-$ 185K per month. We believe we can further reduce the burn rate based on contracts already in place to provide foundry services and fab capacity to certain third parties in the coming months.
  • Given the progress we are making on our product roadmap, commercialization efforts and overall corporate developments, we anticipate more active ongoing communications with the investment community.

About Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

