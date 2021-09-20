checkAd

Surge Copper Commences 2021 Drill Program at Berg

TSX-V Trading Symbol: SURG
OTCQX: SRGXF
Frankfurt Trading Symbol: G6D2

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQX: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the main Berg deposit area, located within the approximately 350 square kilometre Berg Property in central British Columbia. Surge is earning into a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold Inc. (see December 16, 2020 press release).

Following the successful rehabilitation of the access trail and ongoing progress on camp reconstruction (see August 11, 2021 press release, and Figure 3), one drill rig has successfully been mobilized to site, and has begun drilling on a collar location in the southwestern quadrant of the deposit area (see Figures 1 and 2). As road and drill pad construction progresses, and dependent on weather conditions, the drill is expected to move to several locations in the northeastern quadrant of the deposit area, before returning to the southern and western areas of the deposit in closer proximity to camp.

The 2021 drill program at Berg is expected to comprise approximately 4,500 metres across up to 15 holes, with a budget of approximately C$1.3 million and will be continuously evaluated as operating and weather conditions evolve toward the end of the season. The objectives of the program include modernizing the drill hole database including orientation survey and full-suite geochemical assay data, improving the understanding of the structural controls on mineralization and supergene enrichment, and improving drill hole density in the high-grade domains of the deposit. High-grade potential within the deposit is illustrated for example by historical hole BRG11-219 which intersected 63 metres of 0.56% copper, 0.070% molybdenum, and 60.5 g/t silver, which included several narrow intervals of bonanza grade silver within a wider continuous zone averaging 5.6 g/t silver.

The historical drill hole database at Berg comprises a total of 53,754 metres over 215 holes. Drilling in most areas of the deposit remains wide spaced and mineralization is open to depth and outward from the central Berg stock. The deposit has been shown to have excellent vertical continuity with significant mineralization intersected greater than 550 metres below surface. A substantial portion of the historical drilling was not assayed for precious metals, namely silver, and in the current NI 43-101 resource (see March 17, 2021 press release) those intervals have been assigned a silver grade of zero. The deposit is notable among porphyry deposits located in British Columbia for having a well-developed supergene enrichment blanket superimposed on the hypogene mineralization, which is itself characterized by several generations of veining.

