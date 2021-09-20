checkAd

Rentschler Biopharma appoints Dr. Christian Schetter as Chief Scientific Officer, strengthening scientific focus

Rentschler Biopharma appoints Dr. Christian Schetter as Chief Scientific Officer, strengthening scientific focus

Rentschler Biopharma appoints Dr. Christian Schetter as Chief Scientific Officer, strengthening scientific focus

Laupheim, Germany and Milford, MA, USA, September 20, 2021 - Rentschler Biopharma, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, announced the appointment of Dr. Christian Schetter, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Rentschler Biopharma SE, where he will be responsible for process technology and innovation, effective 15 September 2021. In this position, he will be working with a team of experienced scientists to ensure Rentschler Biopharma's continued technological and scientific leadership in process development and further develop strategic innovation and partnerships.

With more than 30 years of experience in biotechnological science and in the life sciences industry as well as in various executive and supervisory board functions, Dr. Schetter has a proven track record across the entire biopharmaceutical value chain.

Prof. Dr. Nikolaus F. Rentschler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rentschler Biopharma, said: "I am delighted that Dr. Schetter has joined Rentschler Biopharma as our new Chief Scientific Officer. Our goal at Rentschler is to create lasting benefits. By continuously advancing our knowledge in the development and production of essential biopharmaceuticals, we are contributing to improving the health and quality of life of seriously ill people. A pioneering spirit, innovation and the power of science have always played a pivotal role for us. Dr. Schetter has an impressive track record in both, the scientific and strategic development of companies, and therefore ideally complements our management team."

