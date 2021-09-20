checkAd

Orthofix Announces Participation in Upcoming Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Serbousek and Chief Financial Officer Doug Rice will participate in a fireside chat during the upcoming Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual format, and one-on-one meetings will be held before and immediately following the fireside chat.

A live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website at ir.orthofix.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Orthofix

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions while partnering with health care professionals to improve patient mobility. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedics products are distributed in more than 60 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.orthofix.com.

