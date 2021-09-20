Orthofix Announces Participation in Upcoming Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Serbousek and Chief Financial Officer Doug Rice will participate in a fireside chat during the upcoming Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual format, and one-on-one meetings will be held before and immediately following the fireside chat.

A live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website at ir.orthofix.com/events-and-presentations/.