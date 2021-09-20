checkAd

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and GNB Financial Services, Inc. Complete Strategic Combination

Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (OTC Pink: LNKB), announced today the completion of the merger of GNB Financial Services, Inc. with and into LINKBANCORP, Inc. and the merger of LINKBANK with and into The Gratz Bank. As a result of the mergers, effective September 18, 2021, LINKBANCORP, Inc. is the parent company of The Gratz Bank, also operating as “LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank” within the legacy LINKBANK Capital, Lancaster and Chester County regions.

“This combination unites the rich and successful legacy of The Gratz Bank with the growth-oriented commercial bank model of LINKBANK,” said Samuel, “creating more career growth opportunities for employees; an expanded footprint with enhanced products and services for clients; an entrepreneurial company with strong earnings and attractive dividends for our shareholders; and the ability to contribute actively and generously in the communities we serve.”

Following the merger, which was overwhelmingly approved by the shareholders of each company, the combined company has total assets of approximately $940 million, deposits of approximately $770 million and loans of approximately $660 million, serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients in Cumberland, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Northumberland, Lancaster and Chester Counties through 10 client solution centers and online at www.gratzbank.com and www.linkbank.com.

The LINKBANCORP, Inc. executive leadership team includes the following: Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer; Carl Lundblad, President; Brent Smith, Executive Vice President and President of The Gratz Bank; Kristofer Paul, Chief Financial Officer; Wesley Weymers, Executive Chairman of The Gratz Bank; Tiffanie Horton, Chief Credit Officer; and Melissa Hoffman, Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, Joseph C. Michetti, Jr. has been appointed the independent Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Aaron Klinger and Kevin Laudenslager have been named Senior Risk Officer and Market President for the Gratz Bank region, respectively.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the history of The Gratz Bank,” said Weymers. “This is an ideal partnership that provides the talent and scale to become more competitive in our markets while maintaining our rich heritage and providing opportunities for growth in new markets.”

In accordance with the merger agreement, GNB Financial shareholders were given the opportunity to elect to receive $87.68 per share in cash or 7.3064 shares of LINKBANCORP common stock for each share they own, subject to proration procedures intended to ensure that, in the aggregate, at least 80 percent of the GNB common shares outstanding will be exchanged for LINKBANCORP common stock. As a result of the elections, former GNB Financial shareholders received an aggregate of approximately 4.8 million shares of LINKBANCORP common stock and an aggregate of approximately $10.2 million in cash.

