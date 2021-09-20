checkAd

AGM Selects Velodyne Lidar’s Alpha Prime Sensor for New Mobile Scanning System

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced AGM Systems LLC has deployed the Alpha Prime lidar sensor on the AGM-MS5.Prime, AGM’s latest high-performance mobile scanning solution. The AGM system’s advanced 3D data capture capabilities open mobile scanning to a broad range of applications, including mapping of extended linear objects, inventory of road infrastructure facilities, 3D modeling of urban environments, smart city infrastructure and more.

Velodyne Lidar announced AGM Systems LLC has deployed the Alpha Prime lidar sensor on the AGM-MS5.Prime, AGM’s latest high-performance mobile scanning solution. (Photo: AGM Systems LLC)

AGM Systems serves global leaders in the advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), energy, forestry, industrial automation, infrastructure, mining and smart city sectors with its multi-functional, high performance technology based on Velodyne’s lidar sensors.

Velodyne (Hall: 20, Booth: 20F.29) and AGM Systems (Hall: 20, Booth: 20B.30) will demonstrate their lidar-based solutions for the geospatial community at INTERGEO 2021, a world-leading expo and conference platform for geomatics and future-oriented solutions. The event takes place in Hannover, Germany on Sept. 21 to 23.

“Equipping our new AGM-MS5.Prime mobile scanner with the Alpha Prime, Velodyne’s most powerful sensor, allows us to deliver an unprecedentedly detailed and dense point cloud,” said Sergey Mischenko, General Director, AGM Systems LLC.

The AGM-MS5.Prime system is a compact, lightweight and cost-effective solution for high-precision mobile scanning. Velodyne’s Alpha Prime brings to the system 128 lidar channels, 360-degree surround view, and a target detection range of 300 meters at 10 percent reflectivity and 180 meters at 5 percent reflectivity. The solution provides high image density with impeccable accuracy, which allow users to obtain points even when reflecting from small objects. These capabilities are especially important when modeling urban environments, where it is necessary to recognize different objects such as road signs, curbs and signal posts. The AGM-MS5.Prime captures the data needed to build and update complex 3D geoinformation systems.

