BeiGene Announces Inclusion in FTSE Russell Indices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 13:00   

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, has announced its inclusion in several FTSE Russell indices, including: the FTSE Global Equity Index Large Cap; the FTSE All-World (LM); the FTSE All-Cap (LMS); and the FTSE Total-Cap (LMSµ). In addition, BeiGene has also been included in the FTSE Developed ESG Low Carbon Select Index, and the FTSE Asia ex Japan ESG Low Carbon Select Index, reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainability. The company’s inclusion on the FTSE indices became effective on Friday, September 17, 2021, after U.S. market close.

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98 percent of the investable market globally. According to FTSE Russell, a core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants.

“BeiGene’s inclusion on these indices has the potential to elevate our visibility among the global investment community and diversify our overall investor base,” said John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of BeiGene. “Our more than 7,000 colleagues on five continents share a commitment to operating with urgency to change how cancer is treated globally, while operating with the highest integrity.”

BeiGene’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) approach centers on its ambition to expand affordable access to treatments for more patients around the world; to provide meaningful growth and development opportunities for its employees; and to operate its business responsibly and sustainably.

Added Christine Riley Miller, Reputation & ESG Lead at BeiGene, “We are determined to not only create world-class therapies for all, but also to do our part in creating a more inclusive, equitable, and sustained world. Our ESG framework reflects our aspiration to increase access and affordability of cancer treatments for all who need them.”

More information about BeiGene’s ESG efforts can be found in the company’s inaugural global ESG report.

For more information, please refer to the Index page on FTSE’s website at https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/esg.

