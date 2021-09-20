Aramark Expands Community Outreach During 2021 Global Day of Service

On Thursday, September 23, Aramark employees around the world will participate in Aramark Building Community (ABC) Day. Rooted in the company’s service culture, thousands of employees are reimagining what community involvement looks like in COVID times, and are volunteering in a variety of in-person and virtual projects, as part of the hospitality, facilities, and uniform services company’s annual day of service.

“Aramark employees are resilient, passionate, and united by our purpose to have a positive impact on people and planet. While COVID has impacted in-person volunteer activities, we remain committed to creatively supporting our nonprofit community partners, by providing grants, organizing small local activities, and hosting several virtual events,” said Jami Leveen, Vice President of Community Partnerships at Aramark. “I’d like to thank the dozens of volunteer project leaders across the company that are pitching in to support our efforts. We couldn’t do this without them.”

Aramark is giving back in a variety of ways this ABC Day. More than 80 small, local projects will occur across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and South Korea.

GRANTS

Aramark issued nearly 70 grants to nonprofits across the US and internationally to support increasing access to healthy food, personal health and wellness kits, back to school supplies, and ongoing COVID-19 related emergency cleaning and safety materials. In addition to these grants, the company also donated 10,000 3-ply disposable masks to the Boys and Girls Clubs in Dallas, TX and Brookhaven, GA.

TREE PLANTING

Employees in Nashville, Tennessee, will be planting trees in the neighborhood hardest hit by the devastating March 2020 tornado, adding badly needed restoration to the area, and enhancing the livability and healthiness of the area for residents.

VIRTUAL PROJECTS

Aramark is hosting virtual volunteer events supporting its community partners in Chicago, Dallas, and Philadelphia. Employees will build kits that will go directly to families and students and include: