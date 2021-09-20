checkAd

Heritage Cannabis Announces First Opticann CB4 Medical Product Launches in Canada and Canadian Product Website Opticann.ca

20.09.2021   

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Opticann, the medical brand and subsidiary of Heritage, is launching its first suite of CB4 branded products and has launched Opticann.ca in Canada. Backed by evidence, the CB4 products enable Heritage to develop a broader medical market with CB4 branded products offered on multiple medical platforms in Canada.

Opticann medical cannabis products merge cannabis medicine with modern medicine. The products leverage pharmaceutical technology to maximize performance and safety. CB4 products are formulated based on the latest medical evidence and come in convenient dosage forms that deliver effective levels of cannabinoids.

The launch of CB4 products initially includes Opticann’s CB4 Relief-T Softgels 25 mg formulated with VESIsorb technology, CB4 Relief 0.5% Deep Rub Gel formulated with enhanced skin permeation technology for maximum effect, and CB4 Control CBD & CBDA 10 mg filmstrips based on the Versafilm technology for rapid and maximum absorption from the sublingual cavity.

Additional CB4 products from the Opticann suite of branded products will be launched in the upcoming weeks, including CB4 Derma skin cream and CB4 Clear face gel skincare products uniquely backed by product specific clinical trial data. CB4 Relief, the THC free CBD softgels formulated with VESIsorb technology will be available in early November.

“Heritage believes in improving the lives of many who are dealing with chronic medical conditions with our well thought out, evidence based quality medical cannabis products that leverage innovative pharmaceutical technology. We believe all patients who may benefit from our products should have access, which is why we are offering CB4 products on multiple medical cannabis platforms in Canada,” stated Umar Syed, Heritage’s president, medical division. “We are excited to introduce our revolutionary CB4 suite of medical products to Canada that are backed by objective scientific data that speaks to their superior performance and come in convenient dosage forms familiar to most medical patients - oral, topical and sublingual.”

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a leading cannabis products company operating two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada and offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and US. The company has an extensive portfolio of high quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood, CB4 suite of products, and ArthroCBD (in the US).

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

