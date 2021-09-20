checkAd

RumbleOn Expands Jacksonville, Florida Footprint with Agreement to Acquire Powersports Dealership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL), the nation’s largest retailer of powersports vehicles and first omnichannel customer experience in powersports, today announced it has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire a Jacksonville-based powersports dealer with steady revenue growth and history of consistent profitability. The anticipated acquisition will support RumbleOn’s continued growth by expanding the Company’s footprint and strengthening its omnichannel strategy. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021.

RumbleOn’s growth strategy includes consolidating the highly fragmented powersports industry to drive efficiency and improve the customer experience. Today’s announcement marks what will be the Company’s first acquisition since the close of its transformational business combination with RideNow on August 31, 2021.

“Building a nationwide footprint of physical locations is a key element in creating an unparalleled customer experience no matter what portion of the transaction - buy, sell, trade or finance - is online or in a local dealership. Additions like this Jacksonville location demonstrate that we are focused on quickly executing on that strategy. We are seeing significant levels of interest from individual powersports dealers and dealer groups of all sizes, which is a clear indication of the appetite for consolidation in this industry,” said Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited for the opportunity to extend our physical presence in Jacksonville through this tuck-in acquisition, further expanding the nation's leading retail powersports brand, RideNow.”

As part of the acquisition, RumbleOn will acquire several manufacturer lines including Yamaha Powersports, Yamaha Marine and Boats, Yamaha PWC, Suzuki, Benelli, KTM, CFMoto, Zero Electric Motorcycles, Ranger Boats and Tidewater Boats.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is the nation’s largest retailer of powersports vehicles and first omnichannel customer experience in powersports. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a new or used vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction free experience. The Company uses innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles and is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform. RumbleOn offers customers a truly unique experience, wherever they want to shop, online or in-store. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the anticipated acquisition, including the benefits of the acquisition and the anticipated timing of the acquisition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

RumbleON Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RumbleOn Expands Jacksonville, Florida Footprint with Agreement to Acquire Powersports Dealership RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL), the nation’s largest retailer of powersports vehicles and first omnichannel customer experience in powersports, today announced it has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire a Jacksonville-based …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
Electronic Arts Completes Acquisition of Mobile Game Creator Playdemic from AT&T
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21RumbleOn Announces the Closing of its Business Combination with RideNow, Creating the First Omnichannel Customer Experience in Powersports
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21RumbleOn Scheduled to Close its Business Combination with RideNow on August 31st
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21RumbleOn, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Its Class B Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21RumbleOn, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of its Class B Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten