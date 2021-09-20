checkAd

Glaukos Announces Licensing Agreement with Attillaps Holdings, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Attillaps Holdings, Inc. under which Attillaps has granted Glaukos a global exclusive license to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize Attillaps’ proprietary library of investigational pharmaceutical compounds that target the eradication of Demodex mites, which are the root cause of Demodex blepharitis and often associated with meibomian gland dysfunction and related ophthalmic diseases.

Demodex blepharitis and Demodex-driven meibomian gland dysfunction are caused by an infestation of Demodex mites, the most common ectoparasite found on human skin. Demodex blepharitis is characterized by eyelid inflammation and irritation resulting in eyelid redness, discomfort and debris. Demodex-driven meibomian gland dysfunction is characterized by decreased lipid secretion into the tear film and is a leading cause of dry eye disease.

Under the agreement, Glaukos has the exclusive global right to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize products using certain acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitors for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases caused by Demodex mites. Attillaps’ lead compounds have demonstrated promising in-vitro results in preclinical settings.

“This licensing agreement adds a promising therapeutic class that expands the focus of our emerging Corneal Health franchise into new and globally underserved disease indications,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos president and chief executive officer. “Attillaps’ proprietary compounds and targeted ophthalmic indications are highly complementary to our expanding portfolio of sustained pharmaceuticals and represent a synergistic fit with our ongoing Corneal Health R&D initiatives.”

“We are incredibly excited about the development and commercial prospects of our novel platform in various therapeutic applications, particularly in the ophthalmology sector,” said Frank Spallitta, founder and chief executive officer of Attillaps. “Glaukos is a world-class ophthalmic company, and we couldn’t envision a more compelling licensing partner to advance our platform as a potential solution for the many patients suffering from these challenging conditions that currently have no approved treatments.”

