Boston Properties (BXP) to Participate at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that company executives will participate in a panel discussion at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference on September 21, 2021. Owen Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Linde, President, and Michael LaBelle, Chief Financial Officer will be on the panel, which is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET.

The panel discussion will be webcast live in audio-only and may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.bxp.com/events-webcasts. A replay will also be available at the same web address promptly after the conclusion of the live event.