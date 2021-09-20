Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans for a Phase 2 Ifenprodil Chronic Cough Study in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that it plans to file a pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) meeting request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for an NP-120 (Ifenprodil) Phase 2 chronic cough study. Ifenprodil is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist specifically targeting the NMDA-type subunit 2B (GluN2B).



The decision to expand its Ifenprodil research program was based on positive trending interim data received by the Company from the chronic cough part of its 20-patient Phase 2 idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough study being conducted in Australia and New Zealand. The interim analysis examined 24-hour and waking cough counts measured using an ambulatory cough monitor at baseline and after 4 and 12 weeks of treatment with Ifenprodil, 20 mg three times daily. The data showed a trend to a relative reduction in cough count when compared to each patient’s baseline measurement control.

The Company’s pilot IPF and chronic cough Phase 2 trial was neither powered nor intended to show statistical significance but was designed to identify signals and the magnitude of any clinical effects. While chronic cough is a symptom which occurs in a subset of patients with IPF, it is often severe and difficult to treat in IPF patients compared to chronic cough arising from other causes. Typically, IPF patients are excluded from clinical trials in chronic cough patients. A relative reduction of cough count in these patients is being viewed by the Company as encouraging news.

The new planned Phase 2 study will be solely focussed on chronic cough patients, will be powered to ensure statistical significance, and will also have a placebo control. The planned Phase 2 clinical trial will also take into consideration the recent study designs of other chronic cough clinical trials including focussing on patients who have a more frequent cough. The Company has decided to seek guidance from the U.S. FDA for a Phase 2 study as its next step, having evaluated Ifenprodil’s safety profile in its 150-patient multinational study for COVID-19.