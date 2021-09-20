Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.



The event will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at https://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.