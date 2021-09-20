checkAd

Evelo Biosciences to Present at 2021 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today announced that management will host a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27th, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Evelo website at http://ir.evelobio.com/news-events. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates that are designed to act on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company’s first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for their potential to offer defined pharmacological properties. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Evelo currently has four product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1908 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Investors:
Kendra Sweeney, 239-877-7474
ksweeney@evelobio.com

Media:
Jessica Cotrone, 978-760-5622
jcotrone@evelobio.com





