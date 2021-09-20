Lyra Therapeutics Announces Four Abstracts Selected for Presentations at Upcoming ERS and ARS Meetings, Including New LANTERN 6-Month Follow-Up and Pharmacokinetic Data
LYR-210 Pharmacokinetic Study Chosen as a Top Clinical Abstract at ARS
WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo platform to enable precise,
sustained, and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues, today announced that four abstracts highlighting LYR-210 results in chronic
rhinosinusitis and the XTreo platform have been selected for presentations at the upcoming 28th Congress of European Rhinologic Society (ERS) and the 67th Annual Meeting of
the American Rhinologic Society (ARS), held September 26-30 and October 1-2, 2021 respectively. New LYR-210 data from the LANTERN 6-month follow-up study and recently completed pharmacokinetic
study, will be the subject of oral presentations at ARS, with the pharmacokinetic study selected as a top clinical abstract at the meeting.
|28th Congress of European Rhinologic Society Presentations:
|
Title: Long-acting implantable corticosteroid matrix for chronic rhinosinusitis: Results of LANTERN Phase 2 randomized study
Date and Time: Monday, September 27, 2021 at 3:15 a.m. ET
Session Name: CRS – Outcome Assessment 1
Session Type: Oral Presentation
Presenter: Anders Cervin, MD, PhD
Abstract # 203644 – 132
|
Title: Drug release and pharmacokinetic evaluation of novel mometasone furoate eluting matrices
Date and Time: September 26, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. ET, on-demand
Session Name: Technological Advances 1
Session Type: Poster Presentation
Presenter: Vineeta Belanger, PhD
Abstract # 203645 - 133
|67th Annual Meeting of the American Rhinologic Society Presentations:
|
Title: Pharmacokinetic evidence of consistent drug release from long-acting implantable corticosteroid matrices for chronic rhinosinusitis
Date and Time: Friday, October 1, 2021 at 5:15 p.m. ET
Session Name: Top Clinical Abstracts
Session Type: Oral Presentation
Presenter: Randall A. Ow, MD
Abstract # 09PDPMLG9M
|
Title: Long-acting implantable corticosteroid matrix for chronic rhinosinusitis: LANTERN study 6-month post-treatment outcomes
0 Kommentare