Lyra Therapeutics Announces Four Abstracts Selected for Presentations at Upcoming ERS and ARS Meetings, Including New LANTERN 6-Month Follow-Up and Pharmacokinetic Data

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo platform to enable precise, sustained, and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues, today announced that four abstracts highlighting LYR-210 results in chronic rhinosinusitis and the XTreo platform have been selected for presentations at the upcoming 28 th Congress of European Rhinologic Society (ERS) and the 67 th Annual Meeting of the American Rhinologic Society (ARS), held September 26-30 and October 1-2, 2021 respectively. New LYR-210 data from the LANTERN 6-month follow-up study and recently completed pharmacokinetic study, will be the subject of oral presentations at ARS, with the pharmacokinetic study selected as a top clinical abstract at the meeting.

