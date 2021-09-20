checkAd

Global Powersports leader selects TrackX as its company-wide vehicle inventory management solution

  • TrackX becomes central source for vehicle inventory information
  • TrackX Control Tower leveraged for reporting and analytics
  • Integration with multiple operational systems
  • Vehicles are tracked via GPS tags
  • Driving logistics savings and delivery efficiencies

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSXV:TKX), (OTC:TKXHF), (FSE:3TH) (“TrackX” or the “Company), a leading provider of real-time end-to-end asset tracing, tracking and collaboration solutions announced today that global powersports leader, Polaris Inc., has selected the Company’s technology platform as its corporate vehicle inventory system of record. This announcement represents a significant expansion of the two companies’ long-standing partnership and demonstrates the return on investment that TrackX, a fully integrated hardware and cloud-based supply chain platform, delivers to Polaris.

Included in this expansion, TrackX becomes the source of record for vehicle inventory by integrating with multiple systems and disparate GPS-tracking systems. TrackX Control Tower analytics software will now be integrated with Polaris’ core data warehouse, extending visibility and decision support to hundreds of Polaris employees every day.

An industry leader like Polaris depends on locating and delivering vehicles to customers quickly and as cost-effectively as possible. By leveraging the TrackX solution and GPS tags on each vehicle, Polaris gains real-time visibility to every vehicle within its inventory. The TrackX solution will provide Polaris with a central source of vehicle inventory information, and the tools needed to help reduce delivery times, mitigate losses, and drive logistics cost savings.

“Polaris has been a wonderful partner for TrackX over the past couple of years because we’ve been able to work together to deliver supply chain efficiency and a better end-consumer experience, said Tim Harvie, CEO of TrackX. “Having an industry leader such as Polaris entrust our firm for their vehicle inventory tracking and reporting attests to the strength of TrackX’s capabilities.”   

About TrackX

TrackX, Inc. (TSX.V: TKX), based in Denver, Colorado, is the SaaS-based enterprise tracing, tracking & collaboration solution that leading brands trust to achieve more sustainable and better performing supply chains. TrackX solutions are built on an enterprise scalable and fully customizable platform that leverages a broad array of RFID, IoT (Internet of Things) and Sensor Technologies to provide item level visibility to customers across a broad array of industries, including food, beverage, brewery, automotive, retail, financial services, technology and government. For more information, visit www.trackx.com.

