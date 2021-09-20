checkAd

Matinas BioPharma Announces Accomplished Biotechnology Executive and Drug Developer Kathryn Penkus Corzo as Nominee to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

– Ms. Corzo brings a 25+ year successful track record in biopharma, excelling in oncology drug development with Takeda, Sanofi Genzyme, and Eli Lilly –

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced the nomination of Kathryn Penkus Corzo to stand for election to the Company’s Board of Directors at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for November 1, 2021.

Ms. Corzo is currently partner at Takeda Ventures, Inc. and previously Head of Oncology Cell Therapy Development at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan. Ms. Corzo is located at Takeda’s R&D hub in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“We are thrilled to nominate Kathryn to our Board of Directors,” stated Herbert Conrad, Chairman of the Matinas BioPharma Board of Directors, and Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. “Kathryn is a highly-regarded biotechnology executive with an extensive record of drug development accomplishments. Her leadership roles and development successes with major pharmaceutical companies will be extremely valuable to our Company as we develop and expand the utilization of our LNC platform delivery technology.”

Ms. Corzo commented, “I am honored to have been nominated to join the Matinas Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the Company. The LNC platform presents a unique and promising opportunity to transform the intracellular delivery of complex molecules and I look forward to working with the Board and the management team to optimize the value and impact of this potentially disruptive technology.”

The Company also announced today that Patrick LePore will not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders on November 1, 2021.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and Matinas, I would like to thank Pat LePore for his service to the Company. His leadership, expertise and insight have been invaluable in our efforts to serve the best interests of all of Matinas’ stakeholders these past three years. We wish him the absolute best in the future,” stated Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer of Matinas.

