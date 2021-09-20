Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations During the Virtual Congress of the World Muscle Society

– Presentations highlight progress in the development of losmapimod for FSHD –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced it will present multiple posters and presentations on losmapimod for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) during the Virtual Congress of the World Muscle Society. These results highlight progress made in the development of losmapimod for the treatment of FSHD as well as imaging modalities for the management of FSHD.

“FSHD is a serious, relentless and debilitating disease for which there are currently no approved therapies,” said Chris Morabito, MD, Fulcrum’s chief medical officer. “The results from the Phase 2b ReDUX4 trial show clinically relevant benefit across multiple structural, functional and patient reported endpoints with losmapimod and represent a major advance for the potential treatment of FSHD. These data being presented support the benefit/risk of losmapimod as a disease-modifying therapy and its continued development. We remain on track to meet with regulators in the fourth quarter of this year and to provide an update on the clinical path forward in the first quarter of 2022.”

Fulcrum-Sponsored Symposium:

Advances in Assessment of FSHD and Clinical Trial Results with Losmapimod

Date/Time: Monday, September 20, 12:00pm – 1:30pm EDT

Presenters:

Jeffrey Statland, MD, PhD – University of Kansas Medical Center

Michelle Mellion, MD – Fulcrum Therapeutics

Rabi Tawil, MD – University of Rochester Medical Center

Baziel van Engelen & Joost Kools – Radboud University Medical Center

Chris Morabito, MD – Fulcrum Therapeutics



Oral Presentation:

A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, 48-Week Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Losmapimod in Subjects with FSHD: ReDUX4

Date/Time: Thursday, September 23rd, 10:30am – 10:40am EDT

Presenter:

Rabi Tawil, MD – University of Rochester Medical Center



Poster Presentations:

Date/Time: Thursday, September 23rd, Available for viewing starting at 11:30am EDT

Posters will be available to registered conference attendees and will also be available in the “Publications” section of fulcrumtx.com.

Title: An Open-Label Study of Losmapimod to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Biomarker and Clinical Outcome Assessment Changes in Subjects with FSHD1

Author: Joost Kools – Radboud University Medical Center