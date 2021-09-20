Immunocore presents data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 demonstrating a reduction in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) while on tebentafusp is associated with overall survival in the Phase 2 clinical trial

Immunocore presents data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 demonstrating a reduction in circulating tumor DNA ( ctDNA ) while on tebentafusp is associated with o verall s urvival in the Phase 2 clinical trial

70% of evaluable patients had any ctDNA reduction and 14% had ctDNA clearance

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US (20 September 2021) Immunocore Holdings Plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) presented new data from the Company's lead program, tebentafusp (IMCgp100), at an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.

The findings presented by Alexander N. Shoushtari MD, medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, demonstrated that reduction by Week 9 in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) while on tebentafusp is strongly associated with overall survival (OS). A majority (70%) of evaluable patients had any ctDNA reduction while 5% of patients had radiographic response per the RECISTv1.1 criteria. In addition, 14% of patients had complete ctDNA clearance and long OS; this included some patients with best response of stable or progressive disease. The analysis was based on the phase 2 trial of tebentafusp in HLA-A*02:01 positive, previously treated patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) (IMCgp100-102).

“Uveal melanoma is characterized by a defined set of unique mutations that can be measured in the blood as free circulating tumor DNA,” said David Berman, Immunocore’s Head of Research and Development, “We found that the degree of ctDNA reduction from tebentafusp was strikingly correlated with overall survival. This association was observed even in patients whose tumor lesions appeared radiographically stable or progressing and suggests that clinical benefit from tebentafusp may occur even in patients who did not have a RECIST response.”