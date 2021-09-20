checkAd

Immunocore presents data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 demonstrating a reduction in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) while on tebentafusp is associated with overall survival in the Phase 2 clinical trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

Immunocore presents data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 demonstrating a reduction in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) while on tebentafusp is associated with overall survival in the Phase 2 clinical trial

Linear correlation between the magnitude of ctDNA reduction on tebentafusp and improved overall survival

70% of evaluable patients had any ctDNA reduction and 14% had ctDNA clearance

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US (20 September 2021) Immunocore Holdings Plc (Nasdaq: IMCR), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease, presented new data from the Company’s lead program, tebentafusp (IMCgp100), at an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.

The findings presented by Alexander N. Shoushtari MD, medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, demonstrated that reduction by Week 9 in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) while on tebentafusp is strongly associated with overall survival (OS). A majority (70%) of evaluable patients had any ctDNA reduction while 5% of patients had radiographic response per the RECISTv1.1 criteria. In addition, 14% of patients had complete ctDNA clearance and long OS; this included some patients with best response of stable or progressive disease. The analysis was based on the phase 2 trial of tebentafusp in HLA-A*02:01 positive, previously treated patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) (IMCgp100-102).

“Uveal melanoma is characterized by a defined set of unique mutations that can be measured in the blood as free circulating tumor DNA,” said David Berman, Immunocore’s Head of Research and Development, “We found that the degree of ctDNA reduction from tebentafusp was strikingly correlated with overall survival. This association was observed even in patients whose tumor lesions appeared radiographically stable or progressing and suggests that clinical benefit from tebentafusp may occur even in patients who did not have a RECIST response.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Immunocore presents data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 demonstrating a reduction in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) while on tebentafusp is associated with overall survival in the Phase 2 clinical trial PRESS RELEASE Immunocore presents data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 demonstrating a reduction in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) while on tebentafusp is associated with overall survival in the Phase 2 clinical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...