Rail Safety Week 2021 – From September 20 to 26 CN Wants You to Be Rail Smart

The Company is Inviting People Across North America to Join the Discussion About Rail Safety

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today launched its annual rail safety awareness campaign kicking off Rail Safety Week 2021 across North America. From September 20 to 26, CN Police Service (CNPS), along with many CN colleagues, will continue to spread the important message about rail safety in communities across CN’s network. As part of its efforts, it is raising awareness about the potentially devastating consequences of trespassing on rail tracks and disregarding rail safety signs and signals at level crossings.



“For the past two years, our lives have been turned upside down by a global pandemic. With the availability of effective vaccines, we are looking forward to a return to normalcy. That means a return to the office, or school, and that daily commute and travel will resume. Once again, CN continues to encourage everyone to be extra cautious around railroad properties and crossings and to discuss rail safety with loved ones and to ensure that together we can help put an end to these preventable tragedies. Rail safety is a shared responsibility and we are asking everyone to be especially careful when on or near railway property and at crossings. Look, listen and live! That’s what it means to be rail smart. “