Plus Products Reveals Dual Action Sleep gummies featuring first combined fast acting, long lasting formulation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp-branded products company in California, today announced the launch of its Dual Action Sleep gummies, featuring a two part formulation that starts working in eight minutes, while also lasting throughout the night.

Two new gummies, Dual Action Sleep Cloudberry and Dual Action Sleep Lychee feature the all-new Dual Action Formula.

The new and improved Dual Action formulation uses fast acting nano-emulsion that starts the bedtime process in eight minutes, while continuing to work throughout the night for long-lasting, restful sleep.

PLUS Sleep gummies are offered in two unique THC, CBN, & CBD ratios and flavors, and both feature PLUS’s proprietary sleep terpene blend.

Each gummy is made with all natural flavors and colors, and contains only 1g of sugar and 5 calories per gummy for a healthier nighttime option.

The two new Dual Action Sleep gummies utilize nano-emulsion technology to embed the THC molecule in a hydrophobic solution that increases both the bioavailability and onset of the THC molecule. This method allows for the THC to stay dissolved throughout its transit to the GI tract where it is then absorbed into the bloodstream.1 The low doses of THC decrease sleep onset latency and increase both slow-wave sleep and total sleep time. Meanwhile, CBN, CBD, and a proprietary blend of sleep-focused terpenes, including Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, among others, help to ensure a longer-lasting sleep.2-4

“The number one desired attribute for any sleep aid is to fall asleep faster5,” said Jake Heimark, CEO of PLUS Products. “Our formula now features emulsification of THC to increase speed of onset, with most users feeling effects in eight minutes - faster than competitive sleep gummies on the market. We have also formulated a proprietary blend of CBN, CBD and 10 sleep-focused terpenes that compound to promote a full night of restful sleep so that consumers can wake up feeling refreshed.”

