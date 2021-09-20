Landos Biopharma to Collaborate on a Phase 2 Study of Omilancor in Crohn’s Disease with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

“Entering this partnership with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai highlights our ability to pursue innovative clinical and translational studies that build on our pioneering immunometabolism franchise in autoimmune diseases,” said Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President, and CEO of Landos. “We are excited to expand the investigation of our Phase-3 ready product candidate, omilancor, in this mechanistic Phase 2 study in CD to further validate how activation of the LANCL2 pathway by omilancor enhances regulatory T cell (Treg) function in the gastrointestinal tract. Rescuing Treg function in biologic failure patients is a critical step for inducing durable remission given the impaired regulatory compartment in this hard to treat patient population. We thank the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) for recognizing the promise of omilancor as a potential oral treatment for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and the value of its novel LANCL2 mechanism of action with this competitive grant that provides further independent validation and de-risking for omilancor and our broader inflammation and immunology pipeline.”

This Phase 2 trial is a randomized, double-blind study designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety and mechanisms of omilancor in patients with moderate-to-severe CD. Approximately 40 patients will be randomized to receive either 880 mg of omilancor or adalimumab (Humira), the standard of care, once daily for 12 weeks. Over the course of the induction period, patients will be monitored at baseline, 2, 6 and 12 weeks for an assessment of symptoms, disease-associated biomarkers and patient-reported outcomes. Intestinal biopsy specimens, stool and peripheral blood will be comprehensively analyzed at the Laboratory of Mucosal Immunology at Mount Sinai Hospital. This trial is funded by a $3 million grant awarded to Landos by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at the NIH.