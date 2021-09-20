checkAd

Iveda's CEO Honored at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda (OTC: IVDA), the worldwide provider of IvedaAI intelligent video search technology, Sentir video surveillance products, IvedaPinpoint and IvedaHome IoT (Internet of Things) platforms with smart devices, today announced that David Ly, its CEO was chosen as one of the 2021 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business. Mr. Ly also received a Certificate of Merit from the New York State Assembly for this achievement. The recipients of the award were honored at a gala on September 15, 2021, at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC), established in New York in 1994, has been recognizing the leadership of outstanding Asian Americans for more than two decades. The Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award was established by AABDC in 2001 and since then the gala has been the only such event of its kind to acknowledge the achievements of Asian American corporate executives and entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to the U.S. economy across a wide spectrum of industries.

The keynote speaker of the event was the Pinnacle Awardee, Anne Chow, CEO of AT&T Business. Andrew Yang, former presidential candidate and more recently mayoral candidate of New York City also spoke at the event.

“I’m humbled to be in the company of so many successful Asian Americans representing such varied industries,” said David Ly.

Other honorees include executives from AIG, Albertsons, Bank of America, Citi, Coca Cola, Colgate-Palmolive Company, IBM, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Pepsico, Pfizer, Ralph Lauren Corp., Target and many other well-known brands.

About Iveda

Iveda (OTCMKTS:IVDA) specializes in IoT platforms that offer service providers a turn-key cloud video surveillance system, smart sensors and intelligent video search technology. Iveda utilizes proprietary command center, big data storage and deep-learning algorithms. Iveda has a SAFETY Act Certification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology Provider. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA.” For more information call (480) 307-8700 or visit www.iveda.com. To follow Iveda visit:
www.facebook.com/ivedasolutions,
www.twitter.com/ivedasolutions or
www.linkedin.com/company/iveda-solutions.

This release includes forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from those expected. Iveda’s business is subject to significant risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by such risk factors, and readers are advised to consider such factors carefully. Iveda undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:
Iveda
Luz A. Berg
Chief Marketing Officer & GM
Tel: +1(480) 307-8700
Email: lberg@iveda.com





