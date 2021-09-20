Delta 9 to Open Sixteenth Cannabis Retail Store

checkAd

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the grand opening of its sixteenth Delta 9 Cannabis retail store, and eleventh cannabis store in the Province of Manitoba. Delta 9’s newest retail store is located in the City of Winnipeg and is scheduled to open on September 23, 2021.

“The opening of our newest Winnipeg store highlights our commitment to continued expansion in our retail segment. We expect to continue expanding our retail portfolio across Canada through organic growth and strategic acquisitions in the coming months,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “This growth strategy has worked well in the past and has been a successful part of the Company’s overall vertical integration strategy.”

Located in one of Winnipeg’s most established communities in the Southwest corner of Winnipeg on Pembina Highway, this location enjoys a traffic count of over 50,000 cars a day and is well appointed to service over 75,000 people living nearby with an average household income of $100,000 per year.

This section of Pembina Highway is the focal point for over half million square feet of retail businesses making it one of the city’s larger shopping destinations. Within a 5 km radius the area tenants include: Shoppers Drug, Home Depot, Walmart Super Center, Canadian Tire, Dollarama, and Real Canadian Super Store.

The new store is 3,200 Sq ft. and is located at 2081 Pembina Highway. It offers plenty of free parking spaces, excellent visibility, and easy access from the street. The new store offers customers a modern shopping décor, highly trained staff and a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, vape pens, concentrates and more.

Delta 9’s is please to provide online and click and collect services for the Pembina Store like all of our other cannabis stores in Manitoba. With the click of a mouse, customers can browse and sort through a complete inventory of cannabis products and reserve any product. Delta 9’s online platform features allow an order to be ready in two hours or less along with free delivery services for all Manitobans. Check our Click-and-Collect and Same Day Delivery on the Delta 9 website today. https://www.delta9.ca/

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:
Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs
Mobile: 204-898-7722
E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit www.invest.delta9.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 31, 2021 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

 





