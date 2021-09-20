Gritstone Announces Dosing of First Volunteer in Trial Evaluating Self-Amplifying mRNA as a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster and Immunogenicity Enhancer

Induction of CD8+ T cells in addition to neutralizing antibody responses offers potential for robust and persistent immunity, especially in at-risk populations (eg older individuals and those who are immunocompromised)

Initial Phase 1 data from this study are expected in the first Quarter 2022

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next generation cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, today announced that the first volunteer has been dosed in a Phase 1 trial evaluating the ability of GRT-R910, a self-amplifying mRNA (SAM) second generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccine to boost and expand the immunogenicity of first-generation COVID-19 vaccines in subjects 60 years of age or older. This single-center study is being conducted in collaboration with The University of Manchester and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom.

GRT-R910 is part of Gritstone’s CORAL program, a second-generation COVID-19 vaccine platform that uses a SAM vector formulated with lipid nanoparticles to deliver a broad set of antigens against SARS-CoV-2 that includes both stabilized spike protein and highly conserved viral protein regions containing T cell epitopes. By virtue of self-amplification, extended duration and magnitude of antigen production with SAM vaccines may offer the opportunity of lowering vaccine doses or eliminate the need for repeat administrations, and has potential to safely elicit strong, durable and broad immune responses across SARS-CoV-2 variants.

“Our SAM COVID vaccine is designed to drive robust CD8+ T cell responses, in addition to strong neutralizing antibody responses, offering the promise of longer lasting immunity, especially in more vulnerable populations,” said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Gritstone. “Additionally, since viral surface proteins like the spike protein are evolving and sometimes partially evading vaccine-induced immunity, we designed GRT-R910 to have broad therapeutic potential against a wide array of SARS-CoV-2 variants by also delivering highly conserved viral proteins that may be less prone to antigenic drift.”