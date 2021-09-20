FLYHT Solidifies Capabilities, Acquires Water Vapor Sensing System from SpectraSensors

The WVSS-II is a sensor installed on aircraft and provides water vapour measurements in near real-time throughout an aircraft’s flight. These observations directly benefit weather forecasting and improve weather support to aviation.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) announced it has acquired the Water Vapor Sensing System (“WVSS-II”) product line from SpectraSensors Inc (“SpectraSensors”).

The acquisition includes manufacturing assets, inventory, aviation-specific intellectual property, and a license to SpectraSensors’ Tunable Diode Laser Absorption Spectroscopy (“TDLAS”) technology for use in the weather and aviation markets.

There are broad use cases for WVSS-II data. For airlines, forecasters rely on WVSS-II data to determine the location and timing of fog, cloud formation, altitude of cloud ceilings, and precipitation types; this information is critical to determine safe conditions for aircraft travel. Beyond airlines, this data enables industry organizations to provide more accurate weather and climate forecasts leading to increased societal and economic benefits.

A recent NOAA study showed that these aircraft-based observations are critical for rapidly updating numerical weather prediction models and reducing numerical weather prediction forecast error up to 15-20%. This improvement has the potential to save airlines money by avoiding air traffic delays, which have raised annual airline operating costs by over $8 billion in the U.S. alone. Weather accounts for 70% of all air traffic delays within the U.S. National Airspace, and almost two-thirds of these delays are potentially avoidable.

“The addition of the WVSS-II sensor to FLYHT’s airborne weather observation capabilities enhances our already strong commitment to the collection and dissemination of global weather for the meteorology community,” said Captain Mary McMillan, FLYHT Board Member. “As a former airline pilot, I believe our growing suite of formidable weather tools, which monitor the changing climate and help improve weather forecasts, provide significant and growing benefit to the industry and individuals. Our aviation customers directly benefit through optimized flight plans which save fuel and ultimately reduce the global carbon footprint.”