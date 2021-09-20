Vidac Pharma Ltd Announces Wider Spectrum Authorization Of Its CTCL Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Rehovot, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - BASED OF THE SATISFACTORY SAFETY DATA OF

VDA 1102 DISRUPTS THE BINDING OF HEXOKINASE 2 (HK2) WHICH IS OVER EXPRESSED INCANCER CELLS AND BINDS TO THE VDAC CHANNEL OF MITOCHONDRIA. THIS BINDING CAUSESEXAGGERATED GLYCOLYSIS AND BLOCKS APOPTOSIS. THE EXTREMELY SPECIFIC DISPLACEMENTOF HK2 BRINGS BACK METABOLISM TO THAT OF A NORMAL CELL AND CORRECTS TUMORMICROENVIRONMENT. THE COMPANY SEES THIS MECHANISM OF "TOPOSTERIC EFFECT TM" AS ANOVEL TARGET TO CREATE SAFER PHARMACOLOGICAL ENTITIES.About Vidac:Vidac Pharma was founded in Israel in 2012 by Dr Max Herzberg and aims todevelop anti-cancer drugs based on restoring normal cellular metabolism. Cancercells are characterized by a high rate of glycolysis and by suppressed apoptosis(programmed death) both of which favorizes high cellular reproduction and Tumorformation. Vidac's platform technology restores normal glycolysis and triggersapoptosis in these malignant cells. As normal cells are not subject tooverexpression of HK2 they are not affected by Vidac's drugs. Vidac's lead drug,VDA-1102, has successfully completed a Phase 2b clinical trial in actinickeratosis (AK) under an IND from the FDA and is presently in a Phase 2a clinicaltrial in CTCL in Israel. The company's strategic intellectual property portfoliocovers broadly its general approach using the TopostericTM effect avoidingenzymatic cell mis-location.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490442/Vidac_Pharma_Logo.jpgFor further information about Vidac Pharma:Max Herzberg, PhD.Active Chairman of the Boardinfo@vidacpharma.comhttp://www.vidacpharma.com/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154937/5024702OTS: Vidac Pharma LTD