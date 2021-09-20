Vidac Pharma Ltd Announces Wider Spectrum Authorization Of Its CTCL Phase 2 Clinical Trial
Rehovot, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - BASED OF THE SATISFACTORY SAFETY DATA OF
VIDAC VDA 1102 ON SELECTED PATIENTS VIDAC PHARMA RECEIVED AUTHORIZATION TO WIDEN
THE SCOPE OF THE TRIAL TO CTCL WHOLE SPECTRUM OF CONDITIONS.
"WE ARE VERY SATISFIED WITH THE RESULTS OF THE FIRST STEP WHICH ON TOP OF THE
SAFETY RESULTS GRANTED TO OUR TRIAL A DOSE RANGING PROTOCOL AUTHORIZATION. THIS
WILL ALLOW US TO SPEED UP RECRUITMENT AT BEILINSON HOSPITAL IN ISRAEL UNDER THE
DIRECTION OF PROF EMILIA HODAK AND PROGRAM A PHASE 2B BOTH IN ISRAEL AND IN
EUROPE. IN A PRE-APPROVAL MEETING THE AUSTRIAN HEALTH AUTHORITIES (AGES) FOUND
OUR PLANNING SATISFACTORY AND RECOMMENDED SUCH AN EXTENSION TO THE FULL
SPECTRUM," DECLARED DR MAX HERZBERG VIDAC PHARMA CHAIRMAN.
VDA 1102 DISRUPTS THE BINDING OF HEXOKINASE 2 (HK2) WHICH IS OVER EXPRESSED IN
CANCER CELLS AND BINDS TO THE VDAC CHANNEL OF MITOCHONDRIA. THIS BINDING CAUSES
EXAGGERATED GLYCOLYSIS AND BLOCKS APOPTOSIS. THE EXTREMELY SPECIFIC DISPLACEMENT
OF HK2 BRINGS BACK METABOLISM TO THAT OF A NORMAL CELL AND CORRECTS TUMOR
MICROENVIRONMENT. THE COMPANY SEES THIS MECHANISM OF "TOPOSTERIC EFFECT TM" AS A
NOVEL TARGET TO CREATE SAFER PHARMACOLOGICAL ENTITIES.
About Vidac:
Vidac Pharma was founded in Israel in 2012 by Dr Max Herzberg and aims to
develop anti-cancer drugs based on restoring normal cellular metabolism. Cancer
cells are characterized by a high rate of glycolysis and by suppressed apoptosis
(programmed death) both of which favorizes high cellular reproduction and Tumor
formation. Vidac's platform technology restores normal glycolysis and triggers
apoptosis in these malignant cells. As normal cells are not subject to
overexpression of HK2 they are not affected by Vidac's drugs. Vidac's lead drug,
VDA-1102, has successfully completed a Phase 2b clinical trial in actinic
keratosis (AK) under an IND from the FDA and is presently in a Phase 2a clinical
trial in CTCL in Israel. The company's strategic intellectual property portfolio
covers broadly its general approach using the TopostericTM effect avoiding
enzymatic cell mis-location.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490442/Vidac_Pharma_Logo.jpg
For further information about Vidac Pharma:
Max Herzberg, PhD.
Active Chairman of the Board
info@vidacpharma.com
http://www.vidacpharma.com/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154937/5024702
OTS: Vidac Pharma LTD
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490442/Vidac_Pharma_Logo.jpg
For further information about Vidac Pharma:
Max Herzberg, PhD.
Active Chairman of the Board
info@vidacpharma.com
http://www.vidacpharma.com/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154937/5024702
OTS: Vidac Pharma LTD
